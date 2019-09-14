‘Rohit Sharma can help India chase down targets’

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma needs to "maintain his individuality" as a Test opener and his success in the longest format can help India successfully chase down big targets, said former assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

A revered opening batsman in limited over cricket, Rohit was included in the 15-member squad for the three-Test series against South Africa at home beginning on October 2. He was also in the squad for the West Indies Tests but didn't find a place in the playing XI.

Rohit, who has scored three ODI double hundreds and four T20I hundreds, was picked as an opener ahead of an out-of-form KL Rahul, who was dropped after a poor show in the West Indies.

"If he succeeds, his style of play will be extremely helpful to the team. It might result in being able to successfully chase down targets that we haven't achieved in the past, like in Cape Town and Edgbaston," Bangar said.