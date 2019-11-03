Rohit once again becomes the World no.1 T20I run-getter surpassing Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma leapfrogged Virat Kohli to regain his spot for the most T20 International runs in the first T20I match against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley T20I stadium on Sunday.

After Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss asking the Indians to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma alongside Shikhar Dhawan opened the Indian innings.

Before this game, Rohit (2443) was just seven runs behind Virat Kohli, who is on rest for the Bangladesh series, Kohli was on the top with 2450 runs from 67 innings.

It took the hitman only five deliveries to overpass his skipper after he punched Shafiul Islam's outside off delivery for a four, to move his individual score from 5 to 9 to become the highest run getter in T20 International format throughout the world.

Unfortunately, the captain was dismissed the very next ball after he was trapped by the same bowler before the stumps. Sharma did tried to challenge umpire's decision butas the ball was clipping on the top of middle stump and walked his way back to the pavillion with the score of nine.