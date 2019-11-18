Rohan Bopanna out with injury, Pakistan captain out with controversy

His post indicated that ITF is set to reject Pakistan Tennis Federation's appeal against the shifting of tie to a yet-to-be-announced neutral venue.

Addressing PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan in his post, Aisam criticised India and International Tennis Federation. "The attitude towards Pakistan of both All Indian Tennis Association and ITF is highly deplorable, to say it the least.There is absolutely no threat foreseen for Indian tennis team in Pakistan," Aisam wrote.

"However, if ITF does not correct their wrong decision then as a protest against this unjust, unfair and biased decision I want to raise my voice and hereby announce not to participate in this tie if it takes place outside Pakistan."

Aisam said he has taken the stand to "stand up for the honour and dignity of my country by refusing to accept an incorrect unjust and undesirable decision."

"The President of PTF and the people of Pakistan are requested to understand my stand." Aisam said he had faced a lot of heat in the past even in Pakistan when he played with a Israeli player and with India's Rohan Bhopanna. He argued that he took a stance because he felt it was important to put sports before everything else.

Aisam said hundreds of Indians are regularly visiting Pakistan "to perform their religious activities" in various places like Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Taxila and there has not been even a single incident of violence or mishandling with any Indian National.

Recently, high profile visit of British Royal family took place during which the Royal couple visited several cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Chitral.