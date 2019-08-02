Robin Singh to Jayawardena: 6 former cricketers in running for Team India’s next head coach

Team India is currently in US preparing for the first two T20Is against West Indies, before heading to Caribbean Island to play all formats of the game. While Virat Kohli and his boys are focused on their upcoming tour, all eyes will be on appointment of the next India coach which will be picked by Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Kapil Dev.

The current coaching team, comprising of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R. Sridhar – who are given a 45-day contract extension will get an automatic entry in the process.

With the deadline to fill the applications for the head coach and support staff closed, we look at the possible candidates who are hoping to become the next coach of Men in Blue.

1. Robin Singh

The former Indian all-rounder has been part of the coaching setup after retiring from international cricket in 2001. He started his coaching career with the India U-19 team, and went on to coach teams like Hong Kong and India A, before becoming the fielding coach of Team India in 2007.

Apart from above mentioned teams he even coached teams like Khulna Division, Uva, City Kaitak, Karaikudi Kaalai, Kerala Kings, Northern Warriors and Barbados Tridents.

His successful period as a coach came with Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Mumbai Indians. After staying as the head coach for three years, he was made the batting coach and went onto win four trophies with the side.

2. Lalchand Rajput

The former Mumbai opener has already had a stint with national side during the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007) in South Africa. Under his guidance, the Men in Blue went onto lift the trophy captained by the legendary MS Dhoni.

Currently, Rajput is the head coach of Zimbabwe and is open to the position of batting coach, according to various reports. He has coached Afghanistan from 2016 to 2017 and domestic side Assam apart from a team in the T20 Mumbai League for two years.

He is currently managing Winnipeg Hawks in 2019 GT20 Canada.

3. Gary Kirsten

The former South African cricketer will forever be remembered by Indian cricket fans for guiding Team India to 2011 World Cup title. There have been rumours about him re-applying for the top job.

After winning the World Cup, he went on to manage his home nation’s cricket team for two years. He even coached Delhi Daredevils (2014, 2015) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018, 2019).

His name had even popped up when BCCI were looking to replace Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team but ultimately the job was handed to Indian cricketer WV Raman.

4. Mike Hesson

The former New Zealand coach is also rumoured to have applied for the position of the head coach. Having coached the Black Caps for six years, he took them to the finals of 2015 World Cup final making him one of the most successful coaches in New Zealand.

He is currently coaching the Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab. Apart from his stint in IPL, he also coached Argentina, Kenya and Otago in New Zealand domestic cricket previously.

5. Tom Moody

The former World Cup winner with Australia is rumoured to have also thrown his hat for the coaching job. The 53-year-old’s best time as a coach came when he led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final. He was appointed the head coach of Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League. He even went onto coach Western Australia in the 2007 Big Bash League.

Talking about his stint in IPL, he has coached the Kings XI Punjab before becoming the coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

6. Mahela Jayawardena

The legendary Sri Lanka cricketer is also rumoured to have applied for the role. The 42-year-old has had a decorated career with the national side scoring more than 20,000 international runs. He also led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and played a vital role in their 2014 World Twenty20 win.

He also helped the Lankan side reach the finals of 2011 World Cup, 2009 World Twenty20 and 2012 World Twenty20.

Jayawardena achieved enormous success with Mumbai Indians, winning two IPL trophies in the last three years. He has served as a batting consultant for England and also coached Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League.