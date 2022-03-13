e-Paper Get App
Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Rishabh Pant scores fastest 50 for India in Tests, breaks Kapil Dev's almost 40-year record

FPJ Web Desk
India's Rishabh Pant | Photo: PTI

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter on Sunday when he completed his half-century in 28 deliveries on the second day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

With his brisk fifty, Pant broke Kapil Dev's almost 40-year record of the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter.

Kapil Dev had scored a 30-ball half-century while batting against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in December, 1982. Despite his heroics, Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 86 runs.

