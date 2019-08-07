Rishabh Pant has tremendous talent, he just needs to be in his zone: Virat Kohli

Providence [Guyana]: India skipper Virat Kohli praised Rishabh Pant's batting in the third T20I against West Indies, saying he is looking forward to seeing more performances from the wicket-keeper batsman in the coming matches.

Pant's unbeaten 65 off 42 helped India to white-wash the Caribbean side in the three-match series. When the Men in Blue needed just three runs in the last over, the left-hander hit a winning six to take his side over the line with a seven-wicket victory on Tuesday night (local time). The Indian skipper said Pant applied himself in the third game and played the big shots that made the difference.

"For the first two games, he was really disappointed as he didn't get any runs. He was playing well and hitting the ball well but that is how T20 cricket goes. Sometimes you don't have the rub of the green but today he made sure that he applied himself and backed his skills, hit the big shots when required," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Kohli further said when one finishes the game and come out unbeaten it boosts one's confidence. He added that Pant has got tremendous talent and he just needs to be in his zone to play like this more often. "He played with the tempo of the innings, the tempo of what was required. Hitting the winning runs always gives you more confidence as a player, when you finish the game and come out not out batting in the end. I am really looking forward to seeing more performances from him like this. He has got the tremendous talent we all know. It is all about getting into his zone and doing this more often for the team," he added.

Kohli also heaped praises on Chahar brothers - Rahul and Deepak for their brilliance with the ball. The Indian skipper said Rahul, who was playing his first game, was outstanding with the new ball. He also said the three wickets taken by Deepak restricted West Indies to a moderate target. "We wanted to try a couple of guys. We gave both the Chahar brothers a go in this game. It was Rahul's first game and Deepak's come back. Playing for the first time, I think he (Rahul) was outstanding with the new ball. Pitch didn't have much, there was a bit cloud cover but kind of swing he (Deepak) got early and got those three wickets really set West Indies back and they could not get to a big total," he said.