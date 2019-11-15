RCB, RR engage in fun banter over Kohli, AB

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in a funny banter over star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on social media.

It was when a fan asked Royals to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of cash-rich league. With the auctions slated to take place in Kolkata on December 19, Royals were quick to latch on to the conversation as they hit back tweeting: Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?"

RCB weren't going to miss out on the fun-bus and they replied: "You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us."

The deadline to trade players within franshises is November 15.