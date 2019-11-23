Ambati Rayudu slams Hyderabad Cricket Board claims it as 'corrupt'

Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of indulging in corrupt practices and appealed to Telanganas Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao to look into the matter.

Rayudu alleged corruption in the HCA one day after taking a break for a few weeks from playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.