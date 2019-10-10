Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja our first choice: Virat Kohli

Pune: Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are India's first choice as spinners in Test cricket.

"Ashwin and Jadeja in red-ball cricket are going to be our first choices because they give you so much with the bat as well," Kohli told reporters.

"So for us, it's about finding the best balance as a team and it is purely combination based," he added. Rohit scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score 126 in the second. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.