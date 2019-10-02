'It’s dry day on October 2': Ravi Shastri gets trolled for his latest Tweet on Gandhi Jayanti

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge people to be part of the Plogging Run initiative -- an amalgamation of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan -- launched by the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video shared by Shastri on his official Twitter account, the India head coach also requested people to pick litter and dispose of it off properly to maintain cleanliness. In his tweet, Shastri urged people of India to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) and participate in the two-km run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of ‘Father of Nation’ – Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri also requested the people to pick up litters along the way during their run.
"Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji's initiatives - #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind," Shastri's Twitter post read.
However, the post didn’t go down well with the Twitteratis and within minutes of his post went online they started trolling him. Some of them reminded him that it’s dry day on October 2 while a few of them asked him to pick up whiskey bottles from the road and not leave them.
Here’s how the netizens trolled Ravi Shastri