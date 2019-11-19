Rakshit Gore, Aarav Thakar sparkle with ball, bat

Mumbai: Aarav Thakar’s unbeaten 50 and Rakshit Gore’s five wicket haul featured in their respective teams victories in the MCC U-10 Cricket Tournament, at Young Maharashtra ground (Shivaji Park), here on Tuesday.

Aarav Thakar’s knock helped Abhiveera Boys beat Achievers Academy by nine wickets, their third successive win from group ‘A’ to make the semifinal After bowling out Achievers for 103, Aarav steered Abhiveera Boys to reach their target with nine wickets to spare.

Rakshit Gore’s ruch haul of five wicket featured in Sawant Academy’s thrilling five runs win over Teamwork SC from the same group.

Batting first, Sawant Academy did well to post 149 for five in the allotted 25 overs with Bhupendra Waghela top-scoring with 53. In reply, Teamwork SC tried their best and looked like overhauling their target, but Rakshit’s fine spell (4 for 6) saw them failing short by five runs.

Brief scores

Group ‘A’: Sawant Academy 149-5 (B Waghela 53, R Gorde 32; A Londe 2-25) bt Teamwork SC 144-7 (Yuvraj Gupta 33, Tanmay Shinde 26; Rakshit Gorde 4-6) by 5 runs.

MoM- Rakshit Gore.

Achievers Academy, Chembur: 103 (K Malsure 21; Y Rumani 2-1) lost to Abhiveera Boys 104-1 (A Thakar n.o. 50, H Shah n.o. 25)

MoM: Aarav Thakar.

Opening blues for Vengsarkar XI

Lalchand Rajput XI dominated play against Dilip Vengsarkar XI on the first day of their 3-day opening round match of the 24th Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys’ under-23) Selection Trials cricket tournament, organised by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club and played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, BKC on Tuesday. The tournament is being conducted under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Rajput XI electing to bat first put 301 in 73.4 overs.

Brief scores

Chandrakant Pandit XI (1st Innings): 238 all out, in 67.4 overs (S Patil 77, M Soni 35, M Swaminathan 34; A Sheoran 4/62) vs Jahangir Pithawala XI (1st Innings) 33 for no loss.

Lalchand Rajput XI (1st Innings) 301 all out, in 73.4 overs (B Lalwani 73, P Kela 73, H Janwadkar 71; Devendra Parida 4/61, Prashant Solanki 4/93) vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI (1st Innings): 31 for 3 wickets, in 7 overs.