R Ashwin hails Bangladesh's batting-first decision as 'very very brave'

Haque played a knock of 37 runs. Mahmudullah along with Rahim added 16-run for the fifth wicket. Mahmudullah was scalped by Ashwin after playing a knock of 10 runs.

The last recognised batting pair of Bangladesh Rahim and Liton Das built a stand of 25-run before Rahim (43) was sent back to the pavilion by Shami reducing Bangladesh to 140/6.

After Rahim's dismissal, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at a regular interval and were all out on 150.

"I think it is one of the lethal pace bowling attacks going around the world. If not the best I'm just saying to put a disclaimer, I don't want people judging me that comment. But I think they are right up there and this is one of the best bowling attacks I have seen," Ashwin said.

"Today I felt there was a bit of nibble through the day if you hit the seam in the right areas there was something in the pitch. Even when Bangladesh bowled, they got a few balls to go off the deck. The surface is a good sporting one. Hopefully, tomorrow morning we can capitalise on what we did today," he added.

India scored 86 runs with a loss of one wicket after the play ended on day one. Opener Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma came in bat for the hosts.

Sharma (6) lost his wicket early to Abu Jayed at the score of 14/1 in 7.2 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara joined Agarwal in the middle and built an unbeaten stand of 72 runs for the second wicket. Pujara and Agarwal will resume their innings from 43 and 37 runs respectively on day two.

"Indore crowd is always been fabulous. The last Test we played here was a full-packed house on the last day. The amount of cricket that's been played here is not as high as the other venue and definitely the intensity with which they come and follow the game and passion is really encouraging," Ashwin said.