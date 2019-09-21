Proteas playing traditional way: Rassie van der Dussen

Bengaluru: Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday said they are here to compete in the traditional South African way even though the team currently touring India lacks the firepower of the previous visiting outfits.

The Proteas lost the second T20 International by seven wickets after the series opener was washed out. The new-look team will have a chance to draw level in the third and final game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, which will be followed by a three-match Test series.

"We got a young squad now but we came here to compete in the traditional South African way, try hard, play hard," Van der Dussen told reporters on the eve of the game.

"We have got young guys in the squad and we are not going to stand back for anyone. That's the emphasis, results go your way or not, that's sometimes you are not sure what's going to happen. We knew it's going to be tough, India is one of the strongest team in the world, and we know we are embracing their challenge."