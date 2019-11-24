Prithvi Shaw shines in Mumbai win against Jharkhand

Surat: KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 84 to help defending champions Karnataka thrash Punjab by seven wickets in a Group 'B' Super League game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.

In another game, young opener Prithvi Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month dope ban, smashed 64 off 36 balls as Mumbai chased down a stiff 171-run target with five balls to spare against Jharkhand.

In the Mumbai game, the spotlight was on Shaw, who proved his mettle, toying with the Jharkhand attack comprising the likes of Anukul Roy and former India pacer Varun Aaron.

The pint-sized opener smashed four fours and five sixes and led Mumbai's chase even as he kept losing partners at the other end.

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand: 170-4 (Kumar Deobrat 58, Sumit Kumar 28 not out; Shubham Ranjane 2-17) lost to Mumbai 171-5 (Prithvi Shaw 64, Shivam Dube 23; Sonu Singh 2-34) by five wickets

Other: Maharashtra 165-2 (Azim Kazi 48 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47, Kedar Jadhav 47; Swapnil Singh 1-19) bt Baroda 98 all out (Kedar Devdhar 27; Satyajeet Bachhav 2-5, Samad Fallah 2-12) by 67 runs.