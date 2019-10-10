Pooja Vastrakar replaces injured Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced Pooja Vastrakar as the replacement for Smriti Mandhana, who was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa due to injury. Mandhana fractured her right toe while batting in the nets ahead of the 1st ODI in Vadodara.

"The All India Women's Selection Committee has named Pooja Vastrakar as replacement in the squad for the ODI series," BCCI said in a statement.

India squad for the series: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma.