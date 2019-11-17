'Players should control emotions on the field and remove frustration in the dressing room': Steven Smith

Australian batsman Steven Smith was handed a 35 per cent fine for disagreeing umpire's decision in a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Western Australia earlier this week.

The 30-year-old issued an apology at the national team’s ‘values’ meeting to his teammates after the act happened.

“I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct," said Smith.

“I don’t think there was a great deal in it but I’ve copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself. I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we’re batting.

“So we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times. Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field. We’re playing a game and everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens,” he said.

Smith personally felt that the players should learn to control their emotions on the field and bring out their frustrations inside the dressing room.

“When you get behind closed doors, go for your life, do what you need to do to let your frustrations out. Within reason - you probably don’t want to punch anything. Mitch Marsh can probably attest to that. We’re Australian players regardless of where we’re playing and what we’re doing. We sign up to values and in our contracts, we’ve got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that.”