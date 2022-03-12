Pink Ball Test: India win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the second Test here on Saturday.

India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:48 PM IST