Peter Siddle makes his Ashes selection case stronger

Melbourne: Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle is making his selection case stronger in the Test squad for the upcoming Ashes, beginning August 1.

The 34-year-old claimed a five-wicket haul for Essex in the County Championship match against Warwickshire. During the first innings of Warwickshire, Siddle returned with the figures of 17-7-33-5.

Siddle was named in the 25-man squad Australia against Australia A. The match is set to commence from July 23 in Southampton. The other fast bowlers included are Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Michael Neser and James Pattinson.

The competition will not be easy as only five bowlers are likely to be selected in the Ashes squad.

"That's normal for an Ashes tour of five Test matches. With (the Tests) being close together as well, with five (fast bowlers) it also gives us the opportunity to manage our fast bowlers a little better, that's what we'll be attempting to do," cricket.com.au quoted national selector Trevor Hohns, as saying.