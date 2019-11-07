PETA and WWF should ban him for hunting Tigers: Twitter hails Rohit Sharma's elegant 85 against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma's power hitting against Bangladesh forced Twitterati to hail the batsman for his marvellous innings as he scored 85 off 43 balls striking at a mind-boggling 197.67.

Unfortunately, the Hitman felt 15 runs short of his well deserved 5th T20I century, but his innings laid the foundation for India's route to chase the target of 154. The skippers innings was laced with six fours and six sixes.

Last match Rohit Sharma was dismissed early foronly nine runs in the very first over. But this match the Mumbai Indians skipper took the match to another level by hitting six sixes and six fours.

How Twitter reacted to Hitman: