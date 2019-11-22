'Pehli fursat me nikal': Chahal blasts a troll slamming teammate Kuldeep

Indian spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav give each other a tough competition for a spot in the Indian cricket team but off the field without a doubt they are best friends and there is an incident to prove this friendship.

Kuldeep recently posted a picture of his at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first pink ball test started today between India and Bangladesh. The chinaman bowler wrote, "Back at the Eden .Lovely memories here. Excited for our first ever day night test."

However, Yadav who plays for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders might not have fond memories playing in the ground and the Instagram user made the bowler remember his bad day when Royal Challengers batsman Moeen Ali blasted him for 27 runs in an over leaving Yadav teary eyed.

The troll commented on the picture and said, “Moeen ko yaad hai na.” (Do you remember Moeen). Yadav's best friend Chahal came to his rescue. Chahal

Like a true friend, Yuzi came to his recuse and had a befitting reply to the same. First, check out the picture and then the reply by Chahal. He commented, "Pehli fursat me nikal." (Get Lost)