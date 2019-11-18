Pavel Florin goes viral again - this time after he takes his first wicket in Australia

Pavel Florin became famous earlier this year when his unconventional bowling action and his passion for cricket were put on display. In a video, Florin discussed his love for cricket - and his efforts to popularize the sport in Romania. He received some backlash from internet trolls for his action and his deliveries, but he shrugged them off saying that his love for the game trumped anything haters could throw at him.
Now, Florin has gone viral again, for celebrating his first wicket for Surrey Hill Cricket Club in a game against Monash University. Surrey Hill had reached out to Florin after seeing his video and offered him a chance to come play for them in Australia.
In this video, Florin bowls with his trademarked action, and watches as the batsman plays - and misses. He is trapped LBW, and Pavel sets off in an exuberant celebration, replete with fist-pumps and joyous yelling.
His tweet mentions his overall performance for the match: 8-3-31-1, one catch, and three runs with the bat. The maiden overs were the first of his career (and he got three of them!).
Former England captain Michael Vaughan retweeted the video, as did many other fans of the game.
You can watch the video of his wicket here:
