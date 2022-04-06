'PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!: Shah Rukh Khan, others hail Pat Cummins as he blasts 56 off 15 balls against MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their IPL match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.

In reply, KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50.

Cummins came into bat when his team was in a spot of bother, but the right-hander blew the opposition away. In doing so, he smashed a 14-ball 50. His fabulous innings comprised of six sixes and four fours.

Meanwhile, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan hailed Cummins for his knock. He wrote, "@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Check out the other Twitter reactions:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:24 PM IST