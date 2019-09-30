Paras Khadka, Nepal captain beats Virat and Steve’s record with his maiden T20I ton

A rising cricket champ from Nepal, Paras Khadka is aligning his names along with other international record-breaking cricketers. Paras already has most batting records for Nepal and last week’s T20I match against Singapore will go down as another record under his name.

Paras earned the title of Nepal’s first centurion in T20Is and also the first captain to score a ton in a T20I chase. He scored a century off 49 balls and became the fourth fastest Asian captain to score a T20I century. He made 106 runs off 52 balls and not-out and led Nepal to win against Singapore with nine wickets and four overs to spare.

Paras Khadka features twice in the top ten list as the first cricketer from Nepal to score an ODI ton. His previous best was again a not-out score of 86 against Malaysia last month. The match itself broke the record of the lowest score with a batsman making a century. Previously, Australia’s 161 for five against England in 2018 including Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 103 was the lowest recorded on the list.

Khadka’s 145-run stand with Aarif Sheikh is now the fifth-highest partnership for the second wicket. Sheikh scored 39 runs from 38 balls.