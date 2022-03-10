Pakistan team management had asked to curate dead pitch for first Australia Test at Rawalpindi

Pakistan men's team management had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make a dead pitch for the first Test against Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, reports cricketpakistan.com.

The Test series opener of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy ended in a draw where more than 1100 runs were scored while only 14 wickets fell across five days.

According to the report, the home side's think thank including head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and skipper Babar Azam requested PCB to make a slow pitch in contrast to what Pindi Stadium's pitch generally offers.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:42 AM IST