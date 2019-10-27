Pakistan Super League: Conflict with Misbah-ul-Haq?

Four franchises of the Pakistan Super League don't want the national team's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq's involvement in any capacity in the fifth edition of the T20 event next year. In a recent meeting with the six franchises to finalise the categories of players for next month's players draft, a Pakistan Cricket Board official was clearly told by at least four franchises that allowing Misbah to be part of the PSL would amount to conflict of interest.

"These franchises made it clear they don't want Misbah to take part in the PSL in any capacity either as coach or director with any franchise as it would be a major conflict of interest," a source said. He said the franchises had noted that last year also when Inzamam-ul-Haq was chief selector they had ensured he was dropped from the committee that finalised players list for draft and later also had to call off his association with a franchise.