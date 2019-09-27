Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on his salary, which is 70 percent less than Ravi Shastri’s

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday shared details about his salary, in which he also said that he didn't make any salary demands from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and asked them to pay what they were paying the previous coach, i.e. Mickey Arthur.

“I’ve not performed any magic to get the jobs, I didn’t make any salary demands, I just asked them to pay me what they were paying the previous coach,” Misbah told reporters ahead of Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

It is to be noted that neither Misbah nor the PCB disclosed the salary which the former skipper of Pakistan cricket team will receive for his role as head coach. But according to Geo News report, Misbah, who has also been appointed as the chief selector, signed a whopping Rs. 2.8 million (monthly) deal with the cricket board, which amounts to Rs3.4 crore per annum for his period of three years.

The report also added that former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq pocketed Rs1.6 million (monthly) for his role. However, a report in Express Tribune said that Arthur was paid $20,000 per month (Rs31,23,000) during his stint as Pakistan head coach. As part of the Cricket Committee, Misbah was reportedly one of the foremost voices in expressing reservations about continuing with Arthur as the head coach after Pakistan's disastrous performance in the 2019 World Cup.

While it is considerably higher than the most of the coaches around the world, it is still a few notches below to India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reportedly bags somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore per annum according to a reports.