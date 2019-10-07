Oman Pentangular T20I series, Netherlands vs Nepal: Dream11 prediction, pitch report, all you need to know

Netherlands and Nepal will face each other at the 5th game of the Oman Pentangular T20I Series. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The match starts at 9:30 AM local time (5:30 AM GMT) (11:00 PM IST).

The five-team T20I series will see Oman, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherlands, and Nepal compete for the title. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman.

Preview:

Nepal made a satisfactory beginning to their campaign in the Oman Pentangular T20I series. They registered a 4-wicket over Hong Kong in what turned to be a low-scoring match. Nepal were good enough to keep the opponent down to 125/6 but lost four wickets in the chase for 7th over without only 34 runs on the board. Binod Bhandari’s unbeaten fifty rescued Nepal and took them over the line in 19 overs.

They will now face the Netherlands in their 2nd match who began with a defeat against Ireland. The Netherlands team are no short of resources but are repeatedly failing at converting it into wins. The previous game was an example of their issues. Barring Ben Cooper, no batsman scored at a brisk pace or converted the starts into big runs. The total wasn’t that big in the suitable conditions for the batsmen.

Pitch Conditions:

A completely batting wicket, the batters are going to love their time out in the middle today, finding it way too easy to plunder the runs and perturb the batsmen with nothing on offer for them.

Probable Playing 11:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visee, Colin Ackermann, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (WK), Pieter Seelaar (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Shane Snater, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Nepal: Paras Khadka (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sushan, Avinash, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh

Dream 11:

Fantasy cricket 1:

Keeper – Binod Bhandari

Batters – Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper (C), Paras Khadka

All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Aarif Sheikh

Bowlers – Shane Snater, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Fantasy Cricket 2:

Keeper – Tobias Visée

Batters – Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka (VC)

All-Rounders – Colin Ackermann (C), Sompal Kami, Pieter Seelaar

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Karan KC, Avinash Bohara