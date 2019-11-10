Oh, you mean run outs?’: R Ashwin Mankands Twitter user during #AskAsh

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious reply to a Twitter user who asked him about mankading.

On a Sunday evening, Ashwin who thought of interacting with his fans opened his Twitter handle and kept an open session for fans to ask him anything related to his life using #askash.

Many fans asked the Tamil Nadu player about his favourite food,mental health, special moment and many pointed questions.

One user asked Ashwin about his view on Mankading. To which Ashwin gives a funny reply "U mean run outs?" trying to ignore the technical term for a controversy the spinner was related.