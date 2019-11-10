Oh, you mean run outs?’: R Ashwin Mankands Twitter user during #AskAsh

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious reply to a Twitter user who asked him about mankading.
On a Sunday evening, Ashwin who thought of interacting with his fans opened his Twitter handle and kept an open session for fans to ask him anything related to his life using #askash.
Many fans asked the Tamil Nadu player about his favourite food,mental health, special moment and many pointed questions.
One user asked Ashwin about his view on Mankading. To which Ashwin gives a funny reply "U mean run outs?" trying to ignore the technical term for a controversy the spinner was related.
During an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan's star batsman Jos Buttler by Mankad.
Buttler was out of the crease even before Ashwin released the ball, and the latter dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end to make a run-out appeal. Buttler was declared out and the whole incident got Ashwin a lot of criticism, where many even questioned the player's character.
A few days ago Ashwin completed a successful move to his new IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the trade of Rs 1.5 crores along with Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab.
