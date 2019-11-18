Oh I love this man: David Warner just can't keep calm about Virat Kohli's abs

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricket players ever, any objections?
The Indian captain is a fitness freak - he spends an inordinate amount of time in the gym, which coupled with his strict diet, makes for some killer abs. Virat posted a video of these abs in action at the gym on Instagram recently, prompting tens of thousands of people to comment, gushing with love for the man. One of these, somewhat surprisingly, is Australian opener David Warner.
Warner commented on the post, saying “Oh I love this man ABS ABS ”
Though cricket has gotten less hostile over the years, with most players playing with or against each other in T20 tournaments like the IPL and building camaraderie that transcends national affiliation, it is still odd to see Australia’s grumpy bulldog professing his love for India’s captain.
It’s even more odd given what Warner’s wife revealed just last week - their daughter wants to grow up to be a cricketer.
What’s strange about that, you ask? Well, the cricketer she wants to grow up to emulate isn’t her father, one of Australia’s best openers ever - but the majestic Kohli.