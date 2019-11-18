Oh I love this man: David Warner just can't keep calm about Virat Kohli's abs

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricket players ever, any objections?

The Indian captain is a fitness freak - he spends an inordinate amount of time in the gym, which coupled with his strict diet, makes for some killer abs. Virat posted a video of these abs in action at the gym on Instagram recently, prompting tens of thousands of people to comment, gushing with love for the man. One of these, somewhat surprisingly, is Australian opener David Warner.

Warner commented on the post, saying “Oh I love this man ABS ABS ”