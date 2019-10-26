'Not fit to tie Dhoni's shoelace': Did Ravi Shastri just lash out at chief selector MSK Prasad?

The debate over MS Dhoni’s future heated up with coach Ravi Shastri lashing out at his critics. Chief selector MSK Prasad also opined over MS Dhoni saying that they are backing youngsters post-World Cup.

"Post-World Cup, we are moving forward and especially we are backing youngsters and want them to establish themselves and do well for India", he said.

India's squad for the T20I and Test series against Bangladesh was announced on Thursday. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube found a spot in the 15-man squad for the shortest format of the game.

Rishabh Pant is also present in both Test and T20I squads.

"Also giving chance to Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson is part of it. As I said, we are backing youngsters. We need to see Pant's performance as he is a young and talented player. We just want players to do well," Prasad concluded.

This led to a very sharp rebuke from Ravi Shastri who told a leading daily: “Half the guys commenting on MS Dhoni can’t even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he’s achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don’t find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he’ll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to.”

He added: “After 15 years of playing for India, wouldn’t he know what’s the right thing to do? When he retired from Test cricket, what did he say? That Wriddhiman Saha was good enough to be handed over the wicket-keeping gloves. He was correct. He’s been a shadow when it comes to the team, always sharing his mind, lending his views.”

Chief Selector MSK Prasad, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Chief Coach Ravi Shastri don’t appear to be on the same page vis-à-vis Dhoni. Earlier, Ganguly had said: “ “Champions don’t finish quickly. India is very proud to have MSDhoni. He's one of the greats of the game. If you take note of his achievements, you'd say 'Wow! MS Dhoni'. Till I'm around, everybody will be respected.”