'No petrol at stations in Lahore, no cash in ATMs': Former Pak all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tweets

Former Pakistan cricket all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez | Photo: AFP

Taking a jibe at the politicians in Pakistan, former Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the problems faced by the "common man" in the country.

In a Tweet, Hafeez raised the issue of economic crisis that the country is facing and asked why there is no petrol available at stations.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter tagging former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.

Hafeez has represented the Pakistan cricket team across all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Hafeez holds a record of scoring over 12,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats and has picked up over 250 wickets. He also served as captain of the Pakistan team in 2012.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, was elected unopposed as the new prime minister of Pakistan in April ousting former Pakistan PM Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote.

The cash-strapped Pakistan government is examining the possibility of conserving fuel by reducing the number of working days, a move by which it is hoping to save an estimated USD 2.7 billion in foreign exchange.

Pakistan’s total oil import during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year (FY22) has gone beyond $17 billion, showing a massive 96 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal year.

(with sources inputs)