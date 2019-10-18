No honey without Dhoni: Only 1500 tickets sold in Ranchi for India vs South Africa Test match

The third Test match between India and South Africa is scheduled for tomorrow in Ranchi, but only 1500 tickets have been sold so far. Whereas, the JSCA International Sports Complex stadium can seat 39,000.

Looking into the number of tickets sold, DNA asked Sanjay Sahay, secretary of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) if it is because MS Dhoni is not appearing in the Test.

The secretary said that Dhoni's appearance would have also not made much effect and the count wouldn’t have exceeded 20,000. However, last March, when Ranchi hosted ODI against Australia the stadium was full. Dhoni belongs to Ranchi and he has many fans there.

Sahay also told 5000 tickets are distributed among para-military forces, the army, local police and National Cadet Corps.