Next Gambhir will say Dhoni made him eat jalebis: Twitter mocks BJP MP for blaming former teammate

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir comes up with another toe-crushing yorker against former skipper MS Dhoni after the Delhi MP opened up about his World Cup innings that was an architect for India's biggest victory in 2011.

Recently Gambhir recalled the 2011 World Cup moment where he lost his century by 3 runs. The batsman has been questioned about that dismissal, Gauti in an interview with The Week blames Dhoni for his advice while he was batting on 97.

"I have been asked this question many times, on what happened when I was on 97. I tell every youngster and every person that before getting to 97, I never thought about my own individual score but looked at the target set by Sri Lanka. I remember that when an over was completed, I and Dhoni were at the crease. He told me that 'these three runs are remaining, get these three runs and your hundred would be completed,' said Gambhir.

"Suddenly, when your mind turns to your individual performance, individual score, then, somewhere, you have a rush of blood. Before this moment, my target was only to chase Sri Lanka's target. If only that target remained in my mind, maybe, I would have easily scored my hundred," added the batsman.

Gambhir was bowled by Sri Lanka's Thisara for 97 after he charged down to slog off and saw his middle stump knocked away.

Gambhir has also criticised Dhoni on his rotation policy in the Indian cricket team as he terms it as crap. When Gambhir alonside Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag was dropped for the CB series in 2012.

"I believe that one should follow the captain’s decision but it was complete crap. You started with the rotation policy, but played all the three in the must-win games. If you make a decision, back your decision, stick to it,” he said Gambhir.

