New Zealand vs England: Kiwis fly high with Watling's ton on Day 3

Mount Maunganui: A gritty BJ Watling, New Zealand's go-to man when the chips are down, produced an unbeaten 119 to put the Black Caps ahead of England in the first innings of the opening Test on Saturday.

At stumps on day three in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand were 394 for six to lead England by 41.

The 34-year-old Watling, with a reputation for producing his best when the going is tough, has toiled under a blazing sun for almost seven hours to rescue New Zealand from a precarious situation and notch his eighth Test century.

Much of it was in partnership with Colin de Grandhomme in a 119-run stand for the sixth wicket and followed by an unbroken 78 with Mitchell Santner, who was 31 not out at stumps.

When de Grandhomme joined Watling New Zealand were 197 for five, with all their recognised batsmen gone and England's 353 looking a long way off.