New Zealand steady their innings

Colombo: After bundling out Sri Lanka for 244, New Zealand scored 196 runs for the loss of four wickets on day three of the second Test at P Sara Oval Stadium here on Saturday. Jeet Raval and Tom Latham opened the innings for New Zealand but the former was dismissed early by Dilruwan Perera. Raval was sent to pavilion on a duck as Dhananjay de Silva caught him at slip.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Latham played cautiously and built a stand of 33 runs before Williamson's (20) wicket claimed by Lahiru Kumara. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls played a brief knock of 23 and 15 runs before they were sent back to the pavilion.