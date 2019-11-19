New Zealand, England put cricket rivalry to the Test

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand and England will take their cricketing rivalry into the Test arena Thursday after finding themselves evenly matched in recent limited-overs thrillers. England have bragging rights after winning a roller-coaster World Cup final in July, then edging the Black Caps 3-2 in a desperately close Twenty20 series completed earlier this month.

Both the one-day decider and T20 series needed tie-breakers to find a winner and there will be no shortage of mutual respect when the rivals face off again Thursday in the First Test at Mount Maunganui. On paper, there appears to be little to separate the teams, But England skipper Joe Root is aware that his team under-performed in New Zealand last year after underestimating the Black Caps' bowlers on their home turf.