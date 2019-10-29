Netizens mock Manjrekar's commentary as his tweet mishits

"He might have heard you on the Comm Box," a Twitter user wrote. "Must be about constantly demeaning @imjadeja achievement," said another.

"Hope he hasn't started listening to your commentary," another user commented.

"Oh "bits and pieces" happened again," a Twitter user wrote. "Is this about you referring to @imjadeja as bits and pieces player," another user commented.

During the World Cup, Manjrekar had told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja.

The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet had said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had tweeted.

Jadeja also went on to score 77 runs in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and this knock forced Manjrekar to comment that 'by bits and pieces Jadeja had ripped him apart'.

"This is the Jadeja we haven't seen before. Today he was brilliant," Manjrekar had said in the video posted by International Cricket Council.

"I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry," he added.