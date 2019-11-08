Ness Wadia writes to Sourav Ganguly: Proposes national anthem prior to start of every match in IPL

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and proposed that the Indian national anthem should be played before the start of every Indian Premier League (IPL) game, commencing with the 2020 edition.

"I have been proposing it for a while. I have spoken to the CEO and other officials about it. And now again, I approached BCCI to think about it. This time I have written to president Sourav Ganguly," Wadia told ANI.

The national anthem is played in the Indian Super League (football) and the Pro-Kabaddi League. This week, IPL's governing council agreed to introduce an extra umpire to handle no-balls.

"We are looking to have a special umpire in place for monitoring no balls so that they can be detected early and not just after the replays and awkward situations can be avoided," a BCCI source told ANI.

The source also confirmed that the idea of 'Power Player' will not be implemented in the next edition of the tournament. Power Player would have allowed each team to make one substitute per game.