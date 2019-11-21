Move aside Jaipur: Dada's Kolkata is the new Pink City

India and Bangladesh are set to play their maiden Day-Night test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. It is going to be a historic moment for Indian cricket and it's fans as the pink ball will be used for the first time in India instead of the regualr red-ball.
It was Sourav Ganguly, who completes a month as BCCI president, proposed the method to pull more crowd to watch Tets matches and rejuvenate Test cricket in India.
On Wednesday, the former India captain took to his Twitter account showing some of the landmarks in Kolkata city decorated with pink lights on the eve of the Day-Night Test that will be played with pink ball.
It clearly signifies that Kolkata city is excited for the most anticipated Test match of the year where the tickets for first four days have been completely sold out and nearly 65,000 fans are expected to show up.
In the picture posted by Ganguly, the places like Shaheed Minar, Lake-town Clock Tower and Tata Centre are colored with Pink.
India won the first test by an innings and 130 runs as they enter the Kolkata test with a 1-0 lead. Even a draw would help India to continue their home domination to win their 12th home series straight away.
Ganguly has also invited Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee as the main guests for the event. Even the team that won the historic game against Australia in 20001 will be felicitated along with India's iconic sport players like PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Pullela Gopichand and Abhinav Bindra will be presented at the event to receive felicitation for excellence in their respective sports.
