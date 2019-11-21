Move aside Jaipur: Dada's Kolkata is the new Pink City

India and Bangladesh are set to play their maiden Day-Night test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. It is going to be a historic moment for Indian cricket and it's fans as the pink ball will be used for the first time in India instead of the regualr red-ball.

It was Sourav Ganguly, who completes a month as BCCI president, proposed the method to pull more crowd to watch Tets matches and rejuvenate Test cricket in India.

On Wednesday, the former India captain took to his Twitter account showing some of the landmarks in Kolkata city decorated with pink lights on the eve of the Day-Night Test that will be played with pink ball.