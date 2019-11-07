More than a game: This Pakistani couple watched Australia vs Pakistan T20I during their wedding and even ICC can't keep calm

Cricket isn't just a game, it's a way of life for some people. A cricket fan from the United States of America, Hasan Tasleem, watched the contest between Australia and Pakistan after she returned home from her wedding.

Hasan Tasleem, who lives in Detroit Michigan, posted a picture on social media with a letter expressing his love for the game and the Pakistan team and how the newly married Pakistan couple followed the match on the television set in the US on Tuesday after the completion of the wedding.

"Here's a message we got from a fan in the US. #CoupleGoals You know it's love when ...," the ICC captioned the image with a letter from the groom.