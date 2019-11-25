Mohammad Kaif hails 7-year-old's catching skills - watch video

Mohammad Kaif replied to one of his fan who seems to be an ardent follower of Kaif's fielding skills. One of Twitter user Manoj Chajjer posted a video of his son taking some tremendous cathces whil diving and has tagged Mohammad Kaif to tell him how his son was inspired by Kaif's fielding.

The 38-year-old Kaif did watch the video and wrote on his timeline terming the 7-year-old kid's skills as "amazing'. Kaif's fans didn't take much time to recall and appreciate his catch of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik in a thriller encounter.