Mohammad Kaif hails 7-year-old's catching skills - watch video

Mohammad Kaif replied to one of his fan who seems to be an ardent follower of Kaif's fielding skills. One of Twitter user Manoj Chajjer posted a video of his son taking some tremendous cathces whil diving and has tagged Mohammad Kaif to tell him how his son was inspired by Kaif's fielding.
The 38-year-old Kaif did watch the video and wrote on his timeline terming the 7-year-old kid's skills as "amazing'. Kaif's fans didn't take much time to recall and appreciate his catch of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik in a thriller encounter.
Mohammad Kaif is one of the top-notch fielders Indian cricket has witnessed over the years. Kaif was unexceptional when it was about taking some breathtaking catches. He had taken four cathes in a single game against Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup at Johannesburg where India cruised to 183 runs victory.
Although Kaif's career was very short but he has produced some great moments like the final match of Natwest series in 2002, where Kaif alongside Yuvraj Singh tallied 121-run partnership for 6th wicket to chase a mammoth total of 325 and help India win that match by two wickets. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 and was awarded as the Man of the match.
Another stellar moment was the unbelievable catch against Pakistan. Kaif ran in from long-on to take Shoaib Malik's catch, avoiding a collision with teammate Hemang Badani.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)