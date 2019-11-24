Mithali Raj 'humbled' by felicitation at Eden Gardens

Women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday thanked BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for felicitating her on the first day of the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh and said it was a humbling experience to share the stage with greats of the game.

Mithali shared the video of felicitation on her Twitter account and captioned the post as: "First pink ball test match. Humbling experience to be honoured alongside fellow greats of the game. A big thank you to BCCI and BCCI president @SGanguly99 for this honour".

After the conclusion of play on day one at Eden Gardens, various sportsperson including Jhulan Goswami, Mithali, tennis star Sania Mirza, BWF World Championships gold-medalist PV Sindhu, and boxing great MC Mary Kom were felicitated.

Earlier this year, Mithali had become the first women cricketer to complete 20 years in international cricket.

So far, she has played 204 ODI matches and has smashed 6731 runs at an astonishing average of 51.38.

The 36-year-old cricketer has also played 89 T20Is and has amassed 2364 runs.

During the tea break on the first day of the Test, many legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the Eden Gardens.

Among the men's cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohammad Azharuddin took a lap around the 'Mecca of Indian cricket' and were seen waving around the ground.

On day two of the match, five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and current champion Magnus Carlsen rang the bell of Eden Gardens to start the proceedings in the ongoing pink-ball Test.

India is just four wickets away from wrapping the match and winning the series against Bangladesh 2-0.

Bangladesh ended day two at a score of 152/6, still trailing India by 89 runs.