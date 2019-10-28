Mitchell Starc to miss 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Melbourne: Left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Wednesday to attend his brother's wedding.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon -- a world-class high jumper -- has tied the knot.

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

In the first T20I played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia rode on powerful performances from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to register a commanding 134 run win over Sri Lanka.

Starc in that match finished with figures of 2/16 from his four overs and helped Australia restrict the visitors to 99/9 in their full quota of 20 overs.