Misfiring Pant: Did India miss the Dhoni Review System today against Bangladesh?

India under the leadership of MS Dhoni has not only tasted major tournament victories but also head the advantage of the legend's astute mind to catch the wrong decisions against his team immediately.

There is a complete opposite scenario for Indian team when Dhoni is not present on the field. Captain's like Virat and Rohit do not acquire the sharpness that the wicket-keeper has held over the years. Any captain easily gets convinced by a player's excitement and goes for a DRS call.

Dhoni's ability to read the game and decisions is as such that the original DRS (Decision Review System) term has been referred to as "Dhoni Review System" in jest.

On Sunday, once again Rishabh Pant who has been looked as the future for Indian cricket made an error of judgment as he appealed for a Soumya Sarkar's non-existent edge and when the decision went against him, he convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision. This wasn’t his first missed rode.

He also failed to spot two LBWs where there were no nicks during Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell, but Pant didn’t stress on the appeal and on both instances the replays showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

Kohli has tasted many failures in his DRS calls, but Dhoni with his patience and experience behind the stumps takes quick call within the stipulated time of 15 seconds. Keepers like Dhoni are very beneficial to team's success and the captain just like Virat has had the utmost success with Dhoni around him.

With his clarity of thought, Dhoni also helps the team to use some rigorous techniques on the field and helps spinners getting wickets in regular intervals. Such things makes a world of difference in tight contests, as we saw in the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.