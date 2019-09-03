Misbah expected to be named Pakistan head coach cum chief selector on tomorrow: sources

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to be announced as the new head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team on Wednesday, according to sources. Another former captain Waqar Younis is also likely to be named as the bowling coach of the team.

"Pakistan Cricket Board will make the announcement on Wednesday after having completed negotiations with Misbah over his pay package," a reliable source old PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Waqar Younis had also successfully completed negotiations with the board and is likely to be named as the bowling coach of the team," the source added.

The 45-year-old Misbah has played 75 tests and 162 ODIs and he also became the most successful Pakistan Test captain between 2010 and 2017. It will be his first coaching assignment at any level although he has captained teams at every level.

"The new head coach and his support staff will be given a performance based contract until the 2023 World Cup," the source said.