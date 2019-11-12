Mayank Mishra claims 3-in-3, Deepak Chahar gets 3-in-4

Visakhapatnam: Barely two days after taking a hat-trick for Team India, pacer Deepak Chahar almost grabbed another treble as he picked up four wickets in an over, this time for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

Right-arm pacer Chahar took apart the Bangladesh batting to hand India a series-clinching 30-run win in the third and final T20I at the VCA Stadium on Sunday. During his magical spell, the 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer went on to become the first Indian male bowler to grab a hat-trick in T20Is. His figures of 6/7 were the best so far in T20 internationals as he surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who had scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. On Tuesday, Chahar snared four wickets in an over for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in a Group B match at Greenfield International Stadium here. He returned figures of 4/18 in three overs to bowl the opposition out for 99/9 in a rain-curtailed 13 over match.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra claimed a hat-trick to trigger Goa's batting collapse in his side's eight-wicket win in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Tuesday.

Mishra took the new ball after his side opted to bowl and took out Aditya Kaushik (4), Amit Verma (0) and Suyash Prabhudessai (0) in his second over, leaving Goa reeling at 7 for 4.