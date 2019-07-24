Marcus Trescothick to join England coaching setup for first two Tests in Ashes

London: Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be joining the England coaching team for the first two Test matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Former England player Jonathon Trott has also fulfilled a similar role with the team ahead of the Test match against Ireland, ESPN Cricinfo reported. However, this appointment does not mean that either of them will necessarily go on to succeed Mark Ramprakash as the batting coach.

Trescothick and Trott are believed to be included in the setup to ease the burden on ECB's lead batting coach, Graham Thorpe. The 43-year-old Trescothick recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket.