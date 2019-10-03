Manish Pandey, K L Rahul propel Karnatka to victory

Bengaluru: Skipper Manish Pandey and opener K L Rahul shone with the bat as Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh by 79 runs in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare trophy here on Wednesday.

Put into bat first at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Karnataka rode on Rahul's 81 runs and an unbeaten 142 by Pandey.

It was a Rahul and Pandey show all the way, as the duo hammered the Chhattisgarh bowlers. Karnataka posted a decent 285/7 in their 50 overs, and managed to bundle out the opposition for 206 in 44 overs.

Karnataka lost opener Devdutt Padikkal (8) and Karun Nair (1) quickly. But Rahul and Pandey had other plans, as they conjured up a solid 150-run stand for the third wicket.