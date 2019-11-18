Lynnsanity: Watch Chris Lynn goes berserk and score 91 in Abu Dhabi T10 League: KKR will regret

Australia's Chris Lynn blasted 91 runs off 30 balls against Abu Dhabi in T10 Legue at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Maratha Arabians posted a mammoth total of 138/2 after 10 overs.

Chris Lynn's 91 runs was studded with nine fours and seven sixes, the 29-year-old brought up his fifty in 18 balls after he smacked Lewis Gregory for a four through covers.

Lynn broke England's Alex Hales record who held the record of highest individual in T1- league. Hales had scored 87* against Delhi Bulls in 2018/19 season.

Lynn also smashed former Knigh Riders teammate Harry Gurney for 24 runs in the seventh over with three fours and two massive blows in the stands.

Last week, Lynn was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in 2020. Lynn's blistering performance will have all the eyes on him in the IPL auction in December.

Lynn gets loads of appreciation for his spectacular knock:-