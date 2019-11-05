Lucky winners take bowling lessons from Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai: BIC Cello, Indias writing instruments company, hosted 15 lucky winners of the Cricket Fever campaign for a net practice session with star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah here on Tuesday. Fans got the opportunity to learn Bumrahs bowling tactics, accuracy and unique techniques.

Fans also got to spend time with Bumrah outside the net, where they got acquainted with his accuracy and death overs mastery, and his ethos of becoming India's yorker specialist.

The winners included kids and adults whose ages ranged between 9 years and 62 years. They were enthusiastic about meeting their cricket idol, spending some net time with him, and receiving a winner pack with signed merchandising.

Speaking on the occasion, Bumrah said: "It's truly a pleasure to be associated with one of my favourite childhood brands. The BIC Cello Cricket Fever campaign is a wonderful way to celebrate this year's cricket fever and to bring fans closer to the team and the game. I would like to thank BIC Cello for this great cheer campaign and today's net session with the winners. I greatly appreciate the encouraging and supporting messages received from fans around the country. I know they will stay with me for seasons to come."